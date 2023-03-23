Rising India, Real Heroes: Crores from Cow Dung

After being inspired by examples of paper made from elephant dung, Jaipur resident Bhimraj Sharma decided to research making paper from cow dung. Despite his family and friends initially laughing at him, he went ahead and invested Rs 30 lakh that he had saved for his daughter’s wedding.

He started his firm Gaukriti, and after a period of experimentation and research, Sharma patented his cow dung paper and began selling it across India. Sharma’s perseverance paid off, and his cow dung paper has become popular in various cities.

Today, Sharma claims to have earned Rs 1 crore through his business. His innovative approach has not only created a sustainable use for cow dung but has also opened up new avenues for eco-friendly paper production.

