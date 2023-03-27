CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India, Real Heroes: Farmer who promotes 'stubble earning'
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: Farmer who promotes 'stubble earning'

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 20:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Virendra Yadav has earned lakhs selling stubble while other farmers burn the agricultural waste

A farmer from Haryana’s Kaithal village, Virendra Yadav, has been hailed for his innovative approach to tackling stubble burning.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat back in 2020, PM Modi spoke about how Yadav has been making a profit by selling stubble to agro-energy plants and paper mills.

Yadav purchased a Straw Baler machine with financial assistance from the Agricultural department to make bundles of straw, which he sold to various plants and mills.

In just two years, Yadav had claimed to have traded stubble worth over Rs. 2.5 crore.

Yadav has become an inspiration at a time when stubble burning continues to cause widespread pollution in North India during winter.

first published:March 27, 2023, 20:14 IST
