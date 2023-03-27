Rising India, Real Heroes: Farmer who promotes 'stubble earning'

A farmer from Haryana’s Kaithal village, Virendra Yadav, has been hailed for his innovative approach to tackling stubble burning.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat back in 2020, PM Modi spoke about how Yadav has been making a profit by selling stubble to agro-energy plants and paper mills.

Yadav purchased a Straw Baler machine with financial assistance from the Agricultural department to make bundles of straw, which he sold to various plants and mills.

In just two years, Yadav had claimed to have traded stubble worth over Rs. 2.5 crore.

Yadav has become an inspiration at a time when stubble burning continues to cause widespread pollution in North India during winter.

