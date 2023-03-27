Rising India, Real Heroes: Heroic rush to surgery

Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was on his way to Manipal Hospital in Bangalore to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery in 2022 when he got stuck in traffic due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

With his patients’ life at stake, he decided to run the last three kilometers to the hospital.

He ran for about 45 minutes to reach his destination to attend to his patient.

His dedication in the face of Bangalore’s notorious traffic has earned him praise.

