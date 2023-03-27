CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Heroic rush to surgery
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: Heroic rush to surgery

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 17:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Gastro surgeon puts patient first, goes the last mile to carry out surgery

Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was on his way to Manipal Hospital in Bangalore to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery in 2022 when he got stuck in traffic due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

With his patients’ life at stake, he decided to run the last three kilometers to the hospital.

He ran for about 45 minutes to reach his destination to attend to his patient.

His dedication in the face of Bangalore’s notorious traffic has earned him praise.

About the Author
Pathikrit Sen Gupta
Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com
  1. mann ki baat
  2. real heroes
  3. Rising India
first published:March 27, 2023, 17:29 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 17:29 IST