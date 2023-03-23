CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: High-Altitude Farmer

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 18:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Urgain Phuntsog grows over 20 varieties of crops at 14,000 ft in Ladakh

Ladakh farmer Urgain Phuntsog has cultivated over 20 varieties of crops at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Gya village despite the challenges of the difficult terrain.

Despite facing many challenges, including the loss of his father when he was just 12 years old and a desire to leave the village and obtain a government job, Urgain remained devoted to farming.

He credits his success to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and his own traditional knowledge, utilising PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, to make his farms organic and to encourage villagers to follow traditional organic farming techniques.

Urgain’s farm grows a variety of crops like kidney beans, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, four varieties of radishes, strawberries, and watermelons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat in Feb 2021 had referred to Urgain’s success.

