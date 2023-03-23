Rising India, Real Heroes: High-Altitude Farmer

Ladakh farmer Urgain Phuntsog has cultivated over 20 varieties of crops at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Gya village despite the challenges of the difficult terrain.

Despite facing many challenges, including the loss of his father when he was just 12 years old and a desire to leave the village and obtain a government job, Urgain remained devoted to farming.

He credits his success to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and his own traditional knowledge, utilising PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, to make his farms organic and to encourage villagers to follow traditional organic farming techniques.

Urgain’s farm grows a variety of crops like kidney beans, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, four varieties of radishes, strawberries, and watermelons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat in Feb 2021 had referred to Urgain’s success.

Read all the Latest India News here