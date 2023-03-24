Rising India, Real Heroes: India's First Solar-Powered Village

Modhera, a small village located in Gujarat, has made history by becoming India’s first solar-powered village. With over 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant, Modhera has set an example for the entire country in promoting the use of renewable energy.

The solar systems are linked to a battery energy storage system which provides power to the houses in the nights. The project was a joint effort between the central and state governments and the village’s citizens. The success of the project has inspired other villages across the country to follow a renewable future.

