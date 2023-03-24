CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India, Real Heroes: India's First Solar-Powered Village

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

The Modhera village in Gujarat, famous for its sun temple, is now equally famous for being a solar powerhouse

Modhera, a small village located in Gujarat, has made history by becoming India’s first solar-powered village. With over 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant, Modhera has set an example for the entire country in promoting the use of renewable energy.

The solar systems are linked to a battery energy storage system which provides power to the houses in the nights. The project was a joint effort between the central and state governments and the village’s citizens. The success of the project has inspired other villages across the country to follow a renewable future.

