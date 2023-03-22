CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghEarthquakeZakir NaikCovid CasesDelhi News
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Master Walnut Wood Carver
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: Master Walnut Wood Carver

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Ghulam Nabi Dar has been creating exquisite wood carvings for over 60 years, and has received national and state awards

Kashmir and woodcraft are inseparable, with the art of wood carving introduced to the region in the 15th century.

However, this dying tradition is now being kept alive by craftsmen like Ghulam Nabi Dar, who is among the last of his kind.

Dar’s contribution to the art and his handmade jewels, adorned with intricate patterns and motifs, have received global recognition.

RELATED NEWS

Despite facing poverty and hardships from a young age, he persevered and now stands as one of the region’s few remaining masters.

Through his passion, dedication, and hard work, Dar has not only kept the art alive but also made the world aware of India’s rich woodcraft heritage.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Pathikrit Sen Gupta
Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Glob...Read More
Tags:
  1. real heroes
  2. Rising India
first published:March 22, 2023, 17:41 IST
last updated:March 22, 2023, 17:44 IST