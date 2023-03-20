CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghCovid SpikeMumbai WorliWeather NewsBengaluru Auto Strike
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Nari Shakti' Slakes Thirst of Bundelkhand
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Nari Shakti' Slakes Thirst of Bundelkhand

Published By: Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Babita Rajput led over 100 women in digging through a mountain to bring water to her village

Rising India is honouring Babita Rajput, a resident of Agrotha village in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, who led a group of over 100 women in solving the water crisis in their village. The women collaborated with an NGO that works in the field of water conservation and dug through an entire mountain to connect their dried-up pond to a nearby canal. This allowed rainwater to flow directly into the pond. Babita became an inspiration to the women who carried out this mammoth task.

Her efforts were recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address. Her work has been widely appreciated, and she continues to inspire others to work towards solving water-related issues in their communities. Babita’s leadership and determination have made a significant impact in addressing the water crisis in her village.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. real heroes
  2. Rising India
first published:March 20, 2023, 20:07 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST
Read More