Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Nari Shakti' Slakes Thirst of Bundelkhand

Rising India is honouring Babita Rajput, a resident of Agrotha village in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, who led a group of over 100 women in solving the water crisis in their village. The women collaborated with an NGO that works in the field of water conservation and dug through an entire mountain to connect their dried-up pond to a nearby canal. This allowed rainwater to flow directly into the pond. Babita became an inspiration to the women who carried out this mammoth task.

Her efforts were recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address. Her work has been widely appreciated, and she continues to inspire others to work towards solving water-related issues in their communities. Babita’s leadership and determination have made a significant impact in addressing the water crisis in her village.

Read all the Latest India News here