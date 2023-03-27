CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Paddy King of Punjab
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: Paddy King of Punjab

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 20:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Punjab farmer's technique reduces water usage in paddy cultivation

Surjeet Singh, a progressive farmer from Fatehpur Saheb in Punjab, has developed a ridge paddy cultivation technique that reduces water usage and increases productivity.

Singh’s initiative has been widely recognised, and he has received the Krishi Karman award from PM Modi.

Singh has also been teaching other farmers to sow varieties of paddy that give increased yield and save water.

About the Author
Pathikrit Sen Gupta
Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Glob...Read More
