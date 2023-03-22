CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India, Real Heroes: Reviving the 5,000-Year-Old Ajrakh Art Form

March 22, 2023

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Dr Khatri is a master of the centuries-old Ajrakh block printing art form

Dr Ismail Mohammad Khatri, an archaeologist from Ajrakhpur village in Gujarat, has become famous for reviving the traditional art of Ajrakh block printing.

Although Ajrakh printing is a part of the culture of Sindh province in present-day Pakistan, its roots extended to the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat from the times of the Indus Valley civilisation.

Dr Khatri is a master of this craft and has dedicated his life to preserving and promoting it.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed as he was awarded an honorary doctorate by The Montfort University, Leicester, UK, in 2003, and the Seal of Excellence by UNESCO for his contributions to handicrafts.

His story found mention in PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address in 2020.

Dr Khatri’s work has helped revitalise the local economy and preserve a valuable part of India’s cultural heritage.

