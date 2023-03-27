Rising India, Real Heroes: Swimming against the tide

Born with cerebral palsy, Jigar Thakkar has 80% muscle atrophy which severely affects his mobility and posture.

However, this has not stopped him from pursuing his passion for swimming, which he started at the age of eight.

He has won 11 medals in the National Para Swimming Competition, earning recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat".

Despite the challenges he has faced, Jigar has remained dedicated to the sport and serves as an inspiration to many.

