Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Cleanliness Ambassador
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Cleanliness Ambassador

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 16:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Bilal Ahmed Dar has removed over 12,000 kg of waste from Kashmir's Lake Wular

Bilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, gained national recognition when he was named the brand ambassador for cleanliness by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, congratulating the 18-year-old for cleaning more than 12,000 kg of garbage from Wular Lake in just one year.

Dar’s efforts have not stopped there, and he continues to work to clean up other water bodies in Kashmir. His dedication and hard work are an inspiration to others, and he has become a symbol of the power of individual action to effect positive change in the world.

first published:March 24, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 16:34 IST