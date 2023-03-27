Rising India, Real Heroes: The Lotus of Manipur

Bijiyashanti Tongbram, a young entrepreneur from Manipur, has gained attention for using lotus stems to make small mufflers and neckties.

Her unique innovation has caught the eye of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with her fashion accessories, Tongbram also researches the medicinal properties of lotuses.

Her enterprise, Sanajing Sana Thambal, has ten women, including herself, and was established after she successfully invented fragrant lotus tea.

Tongbram’s efforts not only promote sustainable fashion but also showcase the untapped potential of natural resources in Manipur.

