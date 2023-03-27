CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Lotus of Manipur
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Lotus of Manipur

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 19:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Manipuri innovator uses lotus stems to create fashion accessories

Bijiyashanti Tongbram, a young entrepreneur from Manipur, has gained attention for using lotus stems to make small mufflers and neckties.

Her unique innovation has caught the eye of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with her fashion accessories, Tongbram also researches the medicinal properties of lotuses.

Her enterprise, Sanajing Sana Thambal, has ten women, including herself, and was established after she successfully invented fragrant lotus tea.

Tongbram’s efforts not only promote sustainable fashion but also showcase the untapped potential of natural resources in Manipur.

About the Author
Pathikrit Sen Gupta
Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com
Tags:
  1. mann ki baat
  2. real heroes
  3. Rising India
first published:March 27, 2023, 19:34 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 19:34 IST