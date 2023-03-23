CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Maker of 'Krishna Limbs'
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Maker of 'Krishna Limbs'

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 19:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Dr Tapesh Mathur, a veterinarian in Jaipur, has designed India's first prosthetic limb for animals, helping over 500 animals from various states

Dr Tapesh Mathur was always concerned about the future of animals that had undergone amputations due to vehicle accidents, especially cows.

He started researching prosthetics for animals and designed the ‘Krishna Limb’, India’s first prosthetic limb for animals.

From design to production, Tapesh does all the work by himself at his home-workshop in Mansarovar in Jaipur.

Each limb costs up to Rs 4,500-Rs 5000, but Dr Tapesh does not charge for them.

He has provided 160 prosthetics, mostly free of charge, across the country.

His work has mostly helped cows, but he has also helped horses, camels, and other animals.

Tapesh’s work has given a new lease of life to many animals.

first published:March 23, 2023, 19:07 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 19:07 IST