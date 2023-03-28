CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The 'Mukhiya' of YouTubers
Rising India, Real Heroes: The 'Mukhiya' of YouTubers

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Gulab Yadav has helped transform his village into a hub of YouTube content creators

Gulab Yadav, the Sarpanch of Tulsi village in Chhattisgarh, has become an inspiration for the people of his village. Under his leadership, Tulsi Village has won a national award for the impressive achievement of its residents in creating YouTube content.

The village of around 3,000 people has become a hub for YouTube content creators, with over 1,000 villagers now earning money through their content. Yadav’s vision and encouragement have helped the young talent of his village flourish.

The success of these YouTube creators has not only brought in an alternative source of income but has also empowered women in the village.

