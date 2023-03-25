Rising India, Real Heroes: The Rickshaw-Puller Who Built 9 Schools

Ahmed Ali’s dedication to educating underprivileged children is truly inspiring. Born and raised in Madhurband village in Assam, Ali moved to Karimganj district in search of work.

As a rickshaw-puller, he was himself unable to pursue his education due to financial constraints. This made him empathetic towards children who were in the same situation. He decided to set up schools in his area to provide free education.

Ali has established nine schools so far. In an episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Ali’s selfless work and dedication.

