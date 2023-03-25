CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Rickshaw-Puller Who Built 9 Schools
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Rickshaw-Puller Who Built 9 Schools

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 16:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw-puller from Assam, has established schools for underprivileged children in his area

Ahmed Ali’s dedication to educating underprivileged children is truly inspiring. Born and raised in Madhurband village in Assam, Ali moved to Karimganj district in search of work.

As a rickshaw-puller, he was himself unable to pursue his education due to financial constraints. This made him empathetic towards children who were in the same situation. He decided to set up schools in his area to provide free education.

Ali has established nine schools so far. In an episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Ali’s selfless work and dedication.

Nitya Thirumalai
first published:March 25, 2023, 16:53 IST
