Rising India, Real Heroes: The Story of Singraul's 'Kitabon Wali Didi'
Rising India, Real Heroes: The Story of Singraul's 'Kitabon Wali Didi'

Published By: Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Usha Dubey, a government schoolteacher in Singrauli district, turned her scooter into a mobile library to ensure that children without access to online classes could continue learning during the Covid-19 school shutdown

With schools shut down due to the pandemic, Usha Dubey was concerned about children losing out on their education, especially those without access to online classes. To address this, she turned her scooter into a mobile library and became known as ‘Kitabon Wali Didi’ among the children in her community. She went door-to-door, delivering books and reading materials to children, ensuring they did not lose their language skills and reading habits. Usha’s efforts have been widely appreciated, and she continues to serve as an inspiration to teachers and educators across the country who are striving to ensure that no child is left behind in their education during these difficult times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted Usha’s dedication in his Mann Ki Baat address. Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to real heroes like Usha, the unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

