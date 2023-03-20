CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Water Warrior of Hazaribagh
1-MIN READ

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Water Warrior of Hazaribagh

Published By: Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

News18 salutes Dilip Kumar Ravidas' exemplary water conservation efforts in Jharkhand

Dilip Kumar Ravidas, the sarpanch of Lupung Panchayat in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, has been instrumental in leading the water conservation efforts in the region. He initiated a soakpit project that helps drain wastewater into the ground, thereby conserving water and preventing water-logging.

His efforts were recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address. Ravidas’s dedication and contribution towards water conservation have made him a real hero and an inspiration for many. Network18 is dedicating this year’s Rising India conclave to unsung heroes like Dilip Kumar Ravidas who have demonstrated extraordinary power to bring about positive change in their communities.

first published:March 20, 2023, 20:01 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST
