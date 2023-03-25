Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Water Champion' of Gujarat

Nita Patel has been hailed as a ‘water champion’ for her work on water conservation and women empowerment. Her 12-year-long efforts on water conservation and women empowerment have improved the lives of over 30,000 people in southern Gujarat.

Patel moves from village to village, traversing the hilly region on a two-wheeler, at times covering 80km to 90km, reaching out to distant Adivasi villages. She mobilises thousands of women and raises water-related issues with the Panchayats, erects water harvesting structures and sets up water committees.

Patel’s work on water conservation and women empowerment has transformed many water-stressed villages into water sufficient villages, especially in the economically distressed districts of Dang, Narmada, and Bharuch.

Read all the Latest India News here