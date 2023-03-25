CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Water Champion' of Gujarat
Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Water Champion' of Gujarat

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Nita Patel’s work on water conservation and women empowerment has improved the lives of over 30,000 people

Nita Patel has been hailed as a ‘water champion’ for her work on water conservation and women empowerment. Her 12-year-long efforts on water conservation and women empowerment have improved the lives of over 30,000 people in southern Gujarat.

Patel moves from village to village, traversing the hilly region on a two-wheeler, at times covering 80km to 90km, reaching out to distant Adivasi villages. She mobilises thousands of women and raises water-related issues with the Panchayats, erects water harvesting structures and sets up water committees.

Patel’s work on water conservation and women empowerment has transformed many water-stressed villages into water sufficient villages, especially in the economically distressed districts of Dang, Narmada, and Bharuch.

