Rising India: Ricky Kej, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash Play National Anthem to Conclude News18 Summit

The third edition of Network18’s ‘Rising India’ summit concluded on a memorable and melodious note on Thursday evening as the three-time Grammy award-winning composer Ricky Kej and sarod maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash played a rendition of the national anthem.

Earlier in the day, they also performed live for the audience at the summit.

Treat for ears and eyes .. watching the collaboration of three times grammy winner @rickykej and sarod maestros @AmaanAliBangash @AyaanAliBangash at #News18RisingIndia pic.twitter.com/tjLjbXI79R— Priyanka kandpal/प्रियंका कांडपाल (@pri_kandpal) March 30, 2023

The two-day summit was attended by several politicians such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; sports personalities such as tennis player Sania Mirza, cricketer Shafali Verma and boxer Nikhat Zareen; people from film industry such as filmmakers Ayan Mukerji, Guneet Monga and Siddharth Anand, actors Mrunal Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee and Kajal Aggarwal among many others from the fields of technology, business, and social media.

One of the main talking points of yesterday’s session was Amit Shah’s revelation of how he was “forced" by the CBI to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an fake encounter case.

The theme of this year’s summit was “The Heroes of Rising India", where News18 Network honoured the extraordinary contributions made by the “ordinary people" who have made an incredible social impact.

The ‘Rising India summit 2023’, partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), was held at New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.

