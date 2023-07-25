Rising India – She Shakti: Asha Malviya is Pedalling for Women Power

As a mountaineer, 25-year-old Asha Malviya has conquered several peaks. But the national-level mountaineer from Bhopal has embarked on her toughest climb yet — a solo pan-India bicycle tour to raise awareness about women’s safety and empowerment.

Having lost her father when she was only three, Asha did her post-graduation in Physical Education from Bhopal. She is carrying three sets of clothing, some basic essentials and dry fruits with her on her journey.

Asha has been cycling across India as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra and has already travelled over 25,000 km, covering at least 23 states.

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

Asha, who is pedalling for women’s empowerment, is a reflection of a Rising India’s She Shakti. We at the News18 Network salute women like Asha Malviya who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.