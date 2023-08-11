Rising India – She Shakti: Faith and Self-Belief the Key, Says Social Entrepreneur Leesa Mohanty

Self-belief and faith is important for women entrepreneurs to make their mark, social entrepreneur Leesa Mohanty said at Network18’s Rising India – She Shakti event on Friday.

Mohanty was part of the ‘Swayam Shakti – Driving Self Reliance’ panel that also featured Akshita M Bhanj Deo, culture writer & Director BelgadiaPalace; Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, creator of Dolkhar which is known for sustainable stays in Leh and Ladakh; and Talha Salaria, founder trustee of LAW Foundation.

“I think behind all this strength lies the most important thing — faith. I am thankful to my parents who taught us from Day 1 to be connected to a supreme source. The second thing is self-belief. I have learnt in last 30-35 years that ideas should keep moving,” said Mohanty.

Akshita M Bhanj Deo said the motivation to retell the story of her native Mayurbhanj is what drove her.

“I come from Mayurbhanj and now it’s known because of the President of India. But while I was growing up, it was known as one of the poorest districts of India. It was an aspirational district for many years. It was also known for insurgency. It was part of the red corridor. Growing up, we told ourselves we come from places like this… Something I wanted to do in my life was retell the story of the place I come from…. We just need a little bit of support,” she said.

"The most important thing is faith": Lisa Mohanty shares her story at #News18RisingIndia's #SheShakti"We know we can do it, we just need a little bit of support": Akshita M. Bhanj Deo (@TheGreatAshB) Watch @ShereenBhan's conversation with super achievers who are promoting… pic.twitter.com/fGCd0ZCmXP — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 11, 2023

Network18’s She Shakti initiative aims to honour the accomplishments of women, servingas a platform to showcase their achievements, share stories, and inspire a new generation of leaders.

As underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now entered a women-led development phase. The advancement towards becoming a developed nation is closely linked to the active participation of Indian women. ‘Rising India - She Shakti’ seeks to amplify the recognition of women who not only broke the glass ceiling but also broke gender stereotypes and inspired Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

The conclave will also see participation of influential personalities such as Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, popular actor Shraddha Kapoor, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, renowned playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and many other women achievers.