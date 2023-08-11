Rising India – She Shakti: From Fencer to Truck Driver, These 4 Women Shatter Stereotypes Every Day

What is common among fencer Bhavani Devi, Bollywood stuntwoman Sanobar Pardiwala, truck driver Yogita Raghuvanshi and earthmover Chandraprabha Ramkete? They were all told to stay away from a male-dominated field. And they all choose to ignore the naysayers. Today, these four women are at the forefront of their chosen areas and are breaking stereotypes every day, encouraging other young women to follow on.

Bhavani Devi, Sanobar Pardiwala, Yogita Raghuvanshi and Chandraprabha Ramkete were part of the ‘Agam Shakti – Breaking Stereotypes’ panel discussion at Network18’s Rising India – She Shakti event on Friday.

Elaborating on her journey as a stuntwoman, Sanobar Pardiwala said: “It is very important how you are raised. When I was 12, I auditioned for my first shoot. And that was the moment when I realised this is something I am very good at doing and I want to continue doing it… I performed my first stunt then. I was a black belt in Karate. I was also a gymnast and a very good swimmer. I am also an advanced deep sea diver and sky diver. A lot of these skills build up your reflexes and you get good at reacting quickly while performing stunts.”

Yogita Raghuvanshi said he was initially discouraged by her family members. “I think there is nothing women can’t do… My father and my brother first asked me not to drive trucks. But I didn’t listen to them. I did what I wanted to. I continue to drive trucks today as well… At tyre shops, the repairman used to mistake some two-wheeler to be my vehicle and I had to point them to the truck. Other truck drivers used to be puzzled; ‘where is she from’, ‘what is she doing here’. But I continued my journey.”

Chandraprabha Ramkete echoed similar sentiments. “I wanted to do something new. Some people tried to scare me that there’s physical injuries and only men work there etc. But I wanted to show them that I can do it.”

Bhavani Devi said she wants to give 100% to her sport, no matter the circumstances. “People told me fencing is not for India. They wanted me to stop and focus on my education and getting good job. The most important thing is I want to put 100% effort. Whether I have money or not, whether I have support or not, I don’t want to feel regret after I leave the sport.”

The She Shakti initiative aims to honour the accomplishments of women and serves as a platform to showcase their achievements, share stories, and inspire a new generation of leaders.

As underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now entered a women-led development phase. The advancement towards becoming a developed nation is closely linked to the active participation of Indian women. ‘Rising India-She Shakti’ seeks to amplify the recognition of women who not only broke the glass ceiling, but also broke gender stereotypes and inspired Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

President of India Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest of the evening. The conclave also saw participation of influential personalities such as Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, legendary singer Asha Bhosle and many other women achievers.