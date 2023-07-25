Rising India – She Shakti: Meet Niharika Who is Educating an Entire Sonipat Neighbourhood

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

One of these sectors vital to India’s growth story is the education sector. And in Haryana’s Sonipat, a young girl is scripting a remarkable success story that is enriching many lives.

Meet Niharika. At a young age, she noticed that the child of her parents’ domestic help did not attend school. Taken aback, Niharika started teaching the child herself. And soon, her ‘classroom’ grew. The young woman took it upon herself to teach the underprivileged children in her neighbourhood for free at her home.

For the noble work, she was awarded the prestigious National Service Scheme Award 2021-22 by President Droupadi Murmu. She was rewarded with a silver medal and a commendation letter.

Rising India – She Shakti is an effort For, Of and About Stree Shakti that is powering India towards Atmanirbharta. Niharika is a reflection of a Rising India’s She Shakti. We at the News18 Network salute women like Niharika who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.