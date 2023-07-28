Rising India – She Shakti: Saluting Akanksha Kumari, Coal India's First Female Mining Engineer

Diamonds are forged under pressure. So was Akanksha Kumari, Coal India’s first female mining engineer. Hailing from Hazaribagh, the graduate from BIT Sindri works as an Assistant Manager in the Churi underground mines in North Karanpura.

Akanksha was instrumental in increasing the production to a record 7 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. She is associated with the ventilation department in the underground mines and also oversees the safety and rescue protocols.

With her hard work and dedication, Akanksha has cleared the path for more women with two female mining engineers joining the Churi mines as trainees.

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

It is an effort For, Of and About Stree Shakti that is powering India towards Atmanirbharta. Akanksha Kumari is a reflection of a Rising India’s She Shakti. We at the News18 Network salute women like Akanksha who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.