Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, singer Shilpa Rao, three-times Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, sarod player and composers Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, composer Yashraj Mukhate, filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das and SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal and Oscar winner Guneet Monga had graced the event.

One of the main talking points of yesterday’s session was Amit Shah’s revelation of how he was “forced” by the CBI to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an fake encounter case.

Shah, while speaking at the Rising India Summit, recalled the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case filed against him when he was the Gujarat home minister. “I will tell you how agencies are misused, I have been a victim of it,” he said.

The Union home minister said, “In my entire interrogation, I was told ‘Modi ka naam de do, de do [give us Modi’s name]. But why should I frame him? Because of me, several innocent police officers were put in jail. Today, the same Congress is crying over their fate. They must reflect on their behaviour.”

He added that all this happened during the time of Chidambaram, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi were present then.

Another interesting session was with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, where he spoke on China, Russia-Ukraine war and Khalistani sympathisers. The minister’s quicky and straight-forward reply — “market is market” — won an applause from the audience. The response came when he was questioned on oil supply from Russia amid Ukraine war.

The supply of Russian crude to India in January rose 6.2 per cent month on month, making it the highest-ever supply of Russian oil to India in a single month. This came at a time when western buyers began shunning Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago

The theme of this year’s summit is “The Heroes of Rising India”, where News18 Network is honouring the extraordinary contributions made by the “ordinary people” who have made an incredible social impact.

The ‘Rising India summit 2023’, partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), is being held at New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.

