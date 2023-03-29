At Rising India Summit, Jaishankar Shares His Fitness Secret Amid Hectic Schedule, Reveals His Favourite Cricketers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday shed light on his fitness regime and how it impacts his job. Speaking at the Rising India Summit on Wednesday, Jaishankar said he plays squash and badminton when he is in Delhi.

The EAM said fitness is a prerequisite for competitiveness and he has been doing yoga for nearly a decade.

“I do make an effort to stay fit because if I don’t I will be dead given travel, time zones and meal schedule. So, I try to stay fit. I play squash and badminton when I’m in Delhi. When I’m on travel, I do Yoga. I started yoga about a decade ago. When I find a gym, I go there. I have realised fitness is a kind of prerequisite for competitiveness. If you are feeling lousy about yourself, you’ll not be all there, you’ll not be going to give your best performance, give that sharp reply,” he said.

“We have today fitness movements in the country. I support it—Fit India, Khelo India. Fitness awareness has grown tremendously in the last decade.”

Jaishankar said people who are fit are more confident. “To me in politics, we use a phrase ‘New India’. To me, New India is a more Fit India and more competitive India.”

Jaishankar’s 3 Favourite Crickets — One is From England

The EAM also revealed three of his favourite crickets and explained the reason behind his choices which are symbols of attack, calm and endurance.

One of three is former India batsman Virender Sehwag, who Jaishankar said, is and takes the game away from the opposition. The second is the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. “Dhoni is always strategizing. Even to the last ball, you can see him strategizing and being cool even under pressure," Jaishankar said.

The EAM named England pacer James Anderson his favourite. “At that age, to be a fast bowler to me that’s perseverance and endurance."

“I would say they are attacking, calm and endurance."

