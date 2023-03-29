CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi is Hero Number 1 for Me, Says Piyush Goyal; Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Gadkari to Take the Stage Too

Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi is Hero Number 1 for Me, Says Piyush Goyal; Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Gadkari to Take the Stage Too

Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Besides the top ministers, filmmaker Guneet Monga, whose documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' recently bagged the Oscar, will be present at the summit. The subjects of the film, Bomman and Bellie, are also likely to grace the event

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp, delivers opening address at Rising India summit 2023, being held in New Delhi. (News18)
Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp, delivers opening address at Rising India summit 2023, being held in New Delhi. (News18)

Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘hero number one’ for me, said Union minister Piyush Goyal, adding that Amit Shah, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have also inspired him. Goyal further attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The third edition of the summit by News18 Network is underway with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways Read More

Key Events
Mar 29, 2023 15:18 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Piyush Goyal Says 'PM Modi Stands Out as Hero No 1'

At the third edition of News18 Rising India Conclave, Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the importance of leadership. He said, “Every one has several heroes in his life. Following only one person’s ideology is not good. Today, I am working under PM Modi’s leadership. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi has been an inspiration for me. If I have to recognise one hero, then PM Modi stands out as Hero No 1 for me.”

Mar 29, 2023 15:15 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Takes the Stage | LIVE

Mar 29, 2023 15:14 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp Delivers Opening Address

News18 Rising India LIVE: Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp Delivers Opening Address
Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp delivers opening address (Source: News18)

Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp delivered the opening address at News18 Rising India Conclave’s first day. “India stands out as a beacon of hope,” he said.

Mar 29, 2023 15:04 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Ratnesh Tiwari, Ashwath Hegde & Others to Attend 'Sustainability' Segment

Ratnesh Tiwari, Founder, CEO, Koshish India; Ashwath Hegde, Founder, Envigreen Biotech Ind and others will be seen bracing the Rising India conclave stage to attend the ‘Sustainability: Simple Solutions, Big Impact’ segment.

Mar 29, 2023 14:54 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Gadkari to Take the Stage

Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the ‘Rising India summit 2023’

Mar 29, 2023 14:52 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: With 'Real Heroes' Theme, Common People With Uncommon Achievements to Gather on Stage

The theme for this year’s News18 Rising India initiative is ‘Real Heroes’, under which common people will talk about their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.

Mar 29, 2023 14:50 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Assam's Ahmed Ali, Who Opened 9 Schools, Nominated for Conclave

Ahmed Ali, from Assam’s Karimganj district, is a true inspiration for many, especially those who are determined to make a positive difference in their communities. Despite facing financial challenges, the 87-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands and established schools in his village to provide education to underprivileged children. READ MORE

Mar 29, 2023 14:49 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: boAt's Aman Gupta to Take Part in 'Made in India' Segment

The ‘Made in India: Rising Aspirations of Young India’ segment will see several prominent names like boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Poonawalla Fincorp MD Abhay Bhutada, and others.

News18 Rising India LIVE: boAt's Aman Gupta to Take Part in 'Made in India' Segment

Mar 29, 2023 14:46 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Here's What to Expect at 'Real Heroes' Themed Conclave

The third edition of News18 Rising India will see luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the conclave.

Mar 29, 2023 14:42 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: When to Watch 3rd Edition of Most Awaited Summit

The third edition of the summit by News18 Network will begin at 3:30 pm with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event.

Mar 29, 2023 14:41 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Catch a Glimpse of 2019's Rising India Summit

In 2019, the theme of News18’s Rising India summit was ‘Beyond Politics, Defining National Priorities’. PM Modi took part this year and spoke on what ‘Rising India’ means to him.

Mar 29, 2023 14:37 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Prominent Personalities From Different Fields to Share Stage

Over two days of the News18 Rising India event. prolific faces from various walks of life will come together in New Delhi to celebrate our country’s successes and these selfless, unsung heroes who are making our nation a better place.

Mar 29, 2023 14:36 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Biggest Names of India on One Stage, Countdown Begins

The biggest names of India will be present on one stage as News18 India celebrates with the ‘Real Heroes’

Mar 29, 2023 14:35 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Actor Rakul Preet, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh Among Guests at 'Women's Era' Segment

News18 Rising India will look at a segment titled ‘Women’s Era’ where prominent female personalities from different fields will take part. Among guests, would be actor Rakul Preet, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh, Hockey player Rani Rampal and singer Shilpa Rao.

News18 Rising India LIVE: Actor Rakul Preet, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh Among Guests at 'Women's Era' Segment
Guests at Women's Era segment (Source: News18)

 

 

Mar 29, 2023 14:33 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Opening Address by Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp

At 3:23 pm, Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp will say the opening address at the platform of News18 Rising India. It will be followed by a panel discussion titled ‘India Stack: Highway to Growth’, which will be attended by Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog and K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications – GoI.

Mar 29, 2023 14:32 IST

News18 Rising India LIVE: Decision Makers, Leaders & Orators Assemble to Unravel India's Potential

News18 India’s Rising India Initiative is a platform where decision makers, leaders and orators come together to unravel India’s potential. It focusses on acquainting the country with critical conversations, many innovations and what the future holds for us.

minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the ‘Rising India summit 2023’ on Wednesday.

Besides the top ministers, filmmaker Guneet Monga, whose documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently bagged the Oscar, will be present at the summit. The subjects of the film, Bomman and Bellie, are also likely to grace the event.

The theme of this year’s summit is “The Heroes of Rising India”, where News18 Network will honour the extraordinary contributions made by the “ordinary people” who have made an incredible social impact.

The mega-event will honour 20 such heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.

The ‘Rising India summit 2023’, partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), is two-day event being held on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on this initiative said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward.”

This event will be telecasted on all the channels of Network18 and its YouTube channel. News18.com will also carry multiple stories of the event, besides giving you live updates here.

