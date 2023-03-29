Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi is Hero Number 1 for Me, Says Piyush Goyal; Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Gadkari to Take the Stage Too

Live now
Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 15:20 IST
New Delhi, India
Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘hero number one’ for me, said Union minister Piyush Goyal, adding that Amit Shah, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have also inspired him. Goyal further attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.
The third edition of the summit by News18 Network is underway with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways Read More
At the third edition of News18 Rising India Conclave, Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the importance of leadership. He said, “Every one has several heroes in his life. Following only one person’s ideology is not good. Today, I am working under PM Modi’s leadership. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi has been an inspiration for me. If I have to recognise one hero, then PM Modi stands out as Hero No 1 for me.”
#LIVE | Union Minister Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) in conversation with Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) on ‘Loktantra’, Indian politics, general elections and more at #News18RisingIndia @poonawallafinco https://t.co/6F9tuV6IZb
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2023
Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp delivered the opening address at News18 Rising India Conclave’s first day. “India stands out as a beacon of hope,” he said.
Ratnesh Tiwari, Founder, CEO, Koshish India; Ashwath Hegde, Founder, Envigreen Biotech Ind and others will be seen bracing the Rising India conclave stage to attend the ‘Sustainability: Simple Solutions, Big Impact’ segment.
#News18RisingIndia | Sustainability: Simple Solutions, Big Impact
Joining us Ratnesh Tiwari, Founder, CEO, Koshish India; Ashwath Hegde, Founder, Envigreen Biotech Ind; Nachiket Kuntla, Head, RnD, https://t.co/N5ZSgdPW79; Kaushik Kappagantulu, Co-Founder, CEO, Kheyti pic.twitter.com/dB5iPagupE
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2023
Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the ‘Rising India summit 2023’
The theme for this year’s News18 Rising India initiative is ‘Real Heroes’, under which common people will talk about their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.
Ahmed Ali, from Assam’s Karimganj district, is a true inspiration for many, especially those who are determined to make a positive difference in their communities. Despite facing financial challenges, the 87-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands and established schools in his village to provide education to underprivileged children. READ MORE
The ‘Made in India: Rising Aspirations of Young India’ segment will see several prominent names like boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Poonawalla Fincorp MD Abhay Bhutada, and others.
The third edition of News18 Rising India will see luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the conclave.
The third edition of the summit by News18 Network will begin at 3:30 pm with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event.
In 2019, the theme of News18’s Rising India summit was ‘Beyond Politics, Defining National Priorities’. PM Modi took part this year and spoke on what ‘Rising India’ means to him.
Over two days of the News18 Rising India event. prolific faces from various walks of life will come together in New Delhi to celebrate our country’s successes and these selfless, unsung heroes who are making our nation a better place.
The biggest names of India will be present on one stage as News18 India celebrates with the ‘Real Heroes’
Countdown begins!Biggest names of the nation on one stage. Let’s celebrate the rising India with the ‘Real Heroes’
Catch all the action only on CNN-News18#News18RisingIndia pic.twitter.com/gJbwzmxgE8
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2023
News18 Rising India will look at a segment titled ‘Women’s Era’ where prominent female personalities from different fields will take part. Among guests, would be actor Rakul Preet, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh, Hockey player Rani Rampal and singer Shilpa Rao.
At 3:23 pm, Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp will say the opening address at the platform of News18 Rising India. It will be followed by a panel discussion titled ‘India Stack: Highway to Growth’, which will be attended by Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog and K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications – GoI.
News18 India’s Rising India Initiative is a platform where decision makers, leaders and orators come together to unravel India’s potential. It focusses on acquainting the country with critical conversations, many innovations and what the future holds for us.
Besides the top ministers, filmmaker Guneet Monga, whose documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently bagged the Oscar, will be present at the summit. The subjects of the film, Bomman and Bellie, are also likely to grace the event.
The theme of this year’s summit is “The Heroes of Rising India”, where News18 Network will honour the extraordinary contributions made by the “ordinary people” who have made an incredible social impact.
The mega-event will honour 20 such heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.
The ‘Rising India summit 2023’, partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), is two-day event being held on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on this initiative said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward.”
This event will be telecasted on all the channels of Network18 and its YouTube channel. News18.com will also carry multiple stories of the event, besides giving you live updates here.
