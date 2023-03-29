CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India Summit | India's Real Contribution Was to Get G20 back to G20's Real Business: Jaishankar
1-MIN READ

Rising India Summit | India's Real Contribution Was to Get G20 back to G20's Real Business: Jaishankar

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

March 29, 2023

New Delhi, India

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at Network18’s Rising India Summit 2023 on March 29, 2023. Pic/News18

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at Network18’s Rising India Summit 2023 on March 29, 2023. Pic/News18

The minister praised India's efforts to become the 'voice of the Global South' and highlighted the 'hard work behind achieving the G20 presidency' and bringing something new to the organisation

India has managed to get the G20 back on track to its real business, external affairs minister S Jaishankar emphasised on Wednesday at Network18’s Rising India Summit 2023.

The minister praised India’s efforts to become the “voice of the Global South" and highlighted the “hard work behind achieving the G20 presidency” and bringing something new to the organisation.

“I think our real contribution was to get the G20 back to the G20’s real business. The G20 is not the UN Security Council. It’s not the primary forum to debate international peace and security,” he said at the session India’s G20 Moment. “I’m not saying international peace and security doesn’t matter or doesn’t have economic consequences. They do. But if you look today at the world, there are serious issues for the world to worry about: food and energy security, green financing…Agenda 2030…trade issues, debt issues.”

India got something very novel for the G20 to look at and which he would like to build on, said Jaishankar.

“It is something called Global Skills Mapping, that where are the skills in the world and where is the demand in the world and they are in two different geographies. So how do we actually put that together? I think that’s a very interesting avenue that we have opened up for the G20,” said the minister.

first published:March 29, 2023, 17:00 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 17:00 IST