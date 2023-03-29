There is no dispute between the central government and the judiciary, said union home minister Amit Shah at Network18’s Rising India 2023 Summit on Wednesday.

“People express their opinions," he said. “The Narendra Modi government would never have a confrontation with the judiciary. No government should. Everyone has their constitutionally defined boundaries and they should function within that."

On the NJAC issue, he said the Supreme Court asked the government to submit a new mechanism for the appointment of judges which the SC would then consider. “The central government has sent an SOP to the court and Kiren Rijiju only mentioned that this should be taken up expeditiously for consideration. This is not a dispute," Shah said.

He also pointed out that the Supreme Court has only created a stop-gap system for the appointment of election commissioners, asking the government to come up with a mechanism. “Now it is up to the government to fill that gap,” he said.

Read all the Latest India News here