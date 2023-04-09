RJD's Tej Pratap Forced to Leave Varanasi Hotel After Staff Removes Luggage From Room | Here's What Happened  

Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had to leave a hotel in Varanasi late Friday night after the staff shifted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s luggage from his room to the reception, police officials noted.

Police further said the hotel staff was not aware that the room and the luggage belonged to Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Santosh Kumar Singh spoke to ANI over the matter and said, “The matter is related to police station Sigra where Tej Pratap Yadav had booked a hotel on April 6 for one night. The next day Tej Pratap Yadav went for a darshan at a ghat and came back in the evening."

ACP Santosh further informed that another customer, who had a booking for April 7, arrived at the hotel, after which the staff began shifting Tej Pratap Yadav’s belongings.

“They were unaware that the belongings were of Tej Pratap Yadav, " said ACP Santosh.

Meanwhile, a case was registered after the Bihar minister’s assistant Mishal Sinha made a written complaint against the hotel staff at Sigra police station.

Sinha alleged that the hotel manager removed the belongings of the RJD leader and the jawans deployed in his security from the room without informing them.

“CCTV footage shows that the general manager of the hotel was also seen shifting the belongings. An FIR has been registered as the matter related to the security of the minister, " another police official told ANI.

Tej Pratap Yadav also registered a complaint with the police before leaving the scene.

Sigra Police Station President Raju Singh informed that the police is questioning the hotel manager in the case. A full-fledged investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those responsible.

Read all the Latest India News here