Road Accident in J-K Leaves 8 CRPF Personnel Injured
Road Accident in J-K Leaves 8 CRPF Personnel Injured

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 12:01 IST

Srinagar, India

The injured personnel were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital. (Representative image)

The accident took place when the CPRF personnel were on their way to Amarnath via the Baltal route

Eight CRPF personnel were injured on Sunday when their vehicle rolled down the road into Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.  The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on way to the shrine of Amarnath via the Baltal route when the accident took place in the early hours of the day, they said.  The injured personnel were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
