Home » India » Road Crash in Rajasthan Leaves Four Dead
1-MIN READ

Road Crash in Rajasthan Leaves Four Dead

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 14:11 IST

Jaipur, India

The incident occurred when the family was on its way to Udaipur from Ajmer (Representative Image)

The incident occurred when the family was on its way to Udaipur from Ajmer (Representative Image)

The car jumped the road divider due to a tire burst and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction

Four members of a family were killed while two were injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the family was on its way to Udaipur from Ajmer.

The car jumped the road divider due to a tire burst and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, SHO of Pur police station Shivraj said.

The deceased were identified as Radheyshyam, his wife Shakuntla, their son Manish and his wife Yashika.

A minor girl and the car driver were injured in the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 05, 2023, 14:11 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 14:11 IST