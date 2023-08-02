Road Infra, Railways, Tourist Influx, G20: Parl Told About ‘Transformation’ in J&K Post Article 370 Repeal

As daily hearings began in the Supreme Court on Wednesday on the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K three years ago, the home ministry in a detailed reply to Parliament gave figures to show the “transformation on all fronts” in the Union Territory (UT) over the last three years.

The home ministry under Amit Shah told Parliament that as many as 92,560 projects were completed in J&K in 2022-23 as against 9,229 projects in 2018-19 in the ‘Article 370 era’. It has said investments in J&K had also grown tenfold, from Rs 296 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 2,153 crore in 2022-23. “GST revenue and other tax collections have reached an all-time high of Rs 9,310.99 crore,” the government said about J&K.

“On account of Article 370 and other constitutional ambiguities, the people of this region were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and other benefits of various Central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens in the country. After constitutional changes, all Central laws have been applied in the UT of J&K, 205 state laws were repealed and 130 state laws have been modified and applied,” the home ministry has told Parliament.

MHA said under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 6,912 km of roads stand constructed during the last three years, 19,096 km road have been black-topped during the last four years and 302 bridges have been constructed connecting the unconnected habitations.

It said the connectivity to the Valley has been subsequently improved by opening up of six road tunnels on NH-44 including 8.45 km twin tube tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal thereby reducing average time from Jammu to Srinagar from 8-10 hours to 5-6 hours. Further, the travel time on major highways has been almost halved, with Srinagar to Gulmarg taking only 1.5 hours and Jammu to Doda taking 3.5 hours now.

The government said work on upgradation of five expressways, ring roads for Jammu and Srinagar cities, 10 major and 11 other tunnels, 33 flyovers, bypasses to 18 major towns is in progress.

Out of 20,000 MW hydropower potential, J&K had been able to tap only 3,500 MW in 70 years but in the last few years alone, projects for 3,000 MW capacity were revived and put on track, the government said. Further, it said 100% electrification under Saubhagya scheme has been achieved in J&K.

The MHA has also told Parliament that a New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir was notified in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to boost industrial development.

“These initiatives have led to receipt of investment proposals worth Rs 80,000 crore with employment generation potential of more than 3.5 lakh,” the government reply says.

This has led to an investment of Rs 2,153 crore, which has materialised in 2022-23 providing employment to more than 11,000 people, the government said. In 2019-20, investments worth only Rs 296 crore had come to J&K, the reply says – showing a tenfold increase.

The government has also cited the unprecedented increase in the number of tourists at over 1.88 crore in 2022, as against 1.13 crore in 2021. During January-June, 2023, 1.10 crore tourists have visited the UT, including 16,423 foreigners, which is approximately four times more than the previous figure of 4,411 in the corresponding period, the government said.

“The hosting of G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar in the month of May, 2023, was a life-time event in the history of valley tourism,” the government said. Some 3.70 tourists visited the Tulip garden, which is an all-time record and the tourist influx in gardens and parks has increased manifold and about 55 lakh tourists visited various gardens and parks during 2022-23, the government said.

The MHA has said the health care delivery is being enhanced by way of expanding medical education and setting up of new institutions — two new AIIMS, seven medical colleges, two cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges. “Out of these, five new medical colleges, 11 nursing colleges and two cancer institutes operationalised. AIIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Kashmir are in progress,” the government said.

The MHA has also cited improvement in public service delivery and health indicators – like Neonatal Mortality Rate reaching to single digit of 9.8 recording 13.3 points decrease and Infant Mortality Rate dipping down to 16.3 with decrease of 16 points in J&K. Unemployment rate in J&K declined to 5.2% and the government has filled up nearly 30,000 vacancies.

To connect Kashmir with train, Udhmapur-Katra (25 km), Banihal-Quazigund (18 km) and Quazigund-Baramulla (118 km) sections have already been commissioned and the last remaining 111 km Katra-Banihal section is currently under execution, the government said. Chenab bridge (359 m high), the highest Railway bridge in the world, is under construction.