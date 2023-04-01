Road Rage Case: Navjot Sidhu To Walk Out of Patiala Jail Today, To Speak Around Noon After Release

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to walk out of Punjab’s Patiala jail on Saturday after nearly completing the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case.

Ahead of his release, a tweet from his official Twitter handle said that he would address media outside the Patiala jail around noon.

Yesterday, a tweet from his handle confirmed that he would be released from jail today as informed to him by the concerned authorities.

Sidhu was sentenced by the Supreme Court in May 2022. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to 58-year-old Sidhu. Soon after the apex court’s order, the former Punjab Congress chief surrendered.

The top court had imposed rigorous year-long sentence, which would end in May this year.

The case hearing continued for over 33 years, from the sessions court in Patiala to the Supreme Court.

Though the top court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. “…we feel there is an error apparent on the face of the record. Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence.

What is the Case Against Navjot Singh Sidhu?

In 1988, Sidhu was accused in a road rage case in which Gurnam Singh from Patiala had died.

According to the prosecution in the case, Sidhu and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

When they reached the crossing, it was alleged, that Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove it. This led to heated exchanges. According to reports, Sidhu had thrashed and hit Gurnam Singh on his head which later led to his death.

Sidhu was acquitted of murder charges by the Sessions Court of Patiala in September 1999. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the verdict and held Sidhu and Sandhu guilty under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in December 2006.

It had sentenced them to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them. Sidhu then challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

