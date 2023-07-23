Baffled Burglars Find Nothing to Steal, Leave Rs 500 at Techie's House in Delhi

In a bizarre incident, burglars in North West Delhi’s Rohini left Rs 500 at a software engineer’s house after their unsuccessful attempt to find any valuables, reports said on Sunday.

The police team from North Rohini Police Station were alerted of a theft in Sector 8, Rohini on July 19, at around 8 am. The complainant, an 80-year-old man and his wife had left their house to visit their son in Gurgaon, according to a Times of India report.

On Friday morning, the man received a call from a neighbor informing him about a break-in at his house. Upon returning home, the victim discovered that the lock of the main gate was broken. However, nothing valuable was missing from the house as they hadn’t kept any valuable items in the house. The almirahs were intact, they said.

Surprisingly, only a Rs 500 note was found at the scene.

The incident bears similarities to a previous event in June when two robbers attempted to rob a couple but found only Rs 20 on them. Captured by a CCTV camera in Farsh Bazaar area in East Delhi’s Shahdara, the rare incident went viral on social media.

Frustrated by the lack of valuable items, one of the robbers handed the couple a Rs 100 note before fleeing the scene. Later, the police arrested the two robbers after scanning footage from at least 200 cameras.

Separately, the police on Sunday said two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical shop in Rohini. The incident occurred in Sector 7 of Rohini on Saturday. According to the police, the two accused fired at a window of the store before escaping with the stolen money. “The North Rohini police station received information about the incident around 10.48 pm on Saturday," said a police official. An investigation is underway, and a case has been registered to apprehend the accused, he added.