Robust, Scientific, Multilayer Security for Delhi G20 Meet, No Lockdown: Special CP Dependra Pathak to News18

As the national capital gears up to host the big G20 summit this weekend, maintaining security is a significant challenge for the city’s police force. Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak in an exclusive chat with CNN-News18 shared details of what’s been happening behind the scenes and the “dos and don’ts" during the high-profile event. Edited excerpts:

There is a lot of buzz that there would be a lockdown-like situation in the national capital. How would you like to clarify what would be allowed and what won’t?

Nothing like that because Delhi Police is a professional unit and is used to handling law and order situations and big VIP movements. The G20 meet is a prestigious occasion and with the movement of heads of state and people from international backgrounds, it requires special focus. Keeping this in mind, we have made a very robust, scientific, multilayer arrangement to maintain law and order along with the other wings of the Delhi Police. We are taking real-time inputs from other central agencies and executing according to them. The venue aside, we are monitoring the situation all over the national capital. The intent is to cause no inconvenience to the common citizen.

What are the arrangements for the VIP movement for other locations, including Rajghat?

The Delhi Police is used to making VIP arrangements. However, we have to look at the overall law and order situation. In an event like this, there is always a chance that some elements may try to take advantage of the situation to stage protests, etc, to get some mileage. Based on these inputs, the deployment of the police will take place along with the quick response teams, etc. It is a well-thought plan to meet any eventuality

Any specific intelligence inputs?

We still have a few days to go, and we have been working on the inputs that we have been able to get. It is part of the professional job of the police.

How is the Delhi Police preparing for this challenging task?

It is a challenging job, but we are managing very strategically and going about the job constructively.

What is your appeal to the citizens?

Citizens have a vital role to play in a situation like this. We are working with citizens’ groups, market groups, RWAs, and civil defence personnel, among others. Our appeal to the Delhi citizens is to respond to the request of the police to keep peace. The whole idea is to ensure a flawless, foolproof event. We will keep a polite yet firm approach with the citizens. However, we will be extremely effective on the ground.