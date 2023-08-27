Rolls Royce Accident: Haryana Police Asks Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu To Join Probe In Rash Driving Case

Trouble seems to be mounting for Kuber Group director Vikas Malu, who was among the three injured in a high-speed crash of a Rolls-Royce car with an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway on Tuesday. Police in Haryana’s Nuh has issued a notice to Malu, who was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram after the accident.

Police said that in prima facie, it was found that fault lies with the driver of the Roll Royce Phantom that rammed into an oil tanker, and Malu will be questioned as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

The horrific accident occurred in Haryana’s Nuh, where a multi-crore Rolls Royce Phantom, that was part of a 14-car convoy, collided with an oil tanker. Malu, who was inside the car, luckily survived the crash with some serious injuries.

The incident also left the driver and the helper of the heavy vehicle also dead.

As per police, the Rolls Royce was travelling at the speed of 200 kmph, while the limit of the expressway was 120 kmph, before it collided with the tanker coming from wrong side.

The car immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued just in time by their relatives who were close behind in another car.