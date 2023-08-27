CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :G20 SummitPM ModiMuzzafarnagarMadurai Train FireChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Rolls Royce Accident: Haryana Police Asks Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu To Join Probe In Rash Driving Case
1-MIN READ

Rolls Royce Accident: Haryana Police Asks Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu To Join Probe In Rash Driving Case

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 10:39 IST

Nuh, India

Vikas Malu - Kuber Group Director (Photo: FPJ)

Vikas Malu - Kuber Group Director (Photo: FPJ)

Police said that in prima facie, it was found that fault lies with the driver of the Roll Royce Phantom that rammed into an oil tanker, and Malu will be questioned as soon as he is discharged from the hospital

Trouble seems to be mounting for Kuber Group director Vikas Malu, who was among the three injured in a high-speed crash of a Rolls-Royce car with an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway on Tuesday. Police in Haryana’s Nuh has issued a notice to Malu, who was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram after the accident.

Police said that in prima facie, it was found that fault lies with the driver of the Roll Royce Phantom that rammed into an oil tanker, and Malu will be questioned as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

The horrific accident occurred in Haryana’s Nuh, where a multi-crore Rolls Royce Phantom, that was part of a 14-car convoy, collided with an oil tanker. Malu, who was inside the car, luckily survived the crash with some serious injuries.

The incident also left the driver and the helper of the heavy vehicle also dead.

As per police, the Rolls Royce was travelling at the speed of 200 kmph, while the limit of the expressway was 120 kmph, before it collided with the tanker coming from wrong side.

The car immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued just in time by their relatives who were close behind in another car.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. haryana
  2. rolls royce
  3. accident
first published:August 27, 2023, 10:39 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 10:39 IST