Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi To Hand Over 71,000 Job Appointment Letters Today
1-MIN READ

Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi To Hand Over 71,000 Job Appointment Letters Today

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the prime minister's commitment to according to highest priority to employment generation. File Image:(BJP/Twitter)



The Prime Minister, who will address the 'Rozgar Mela' virtually, has so far distributed appointment letters to 2.9 lakh persons

In a major boost to employment creation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 job appointment letters to Indian youth on Tuesday.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held at 45 locations across the country, an official statement said, adding the recruitments are taking place across central government departments, state governments, and UTs supporting this initiative

The Prime Minister, who will address the ‘Rozgar Mela’ virtually, has so far distributed appointment letters to 2.9 lakh persons for appointment in various state, and central government services.

    The new recruits, who will be handed over the appointment letter on Tuesday will join various posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub-divisional officer and tax assistants among others.

    Prime Minister Modi, whose government often faces sharp criticism for unemployment, launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ exercise in October last year to recruit 10 lakh people. He had asked all ministries and departments for identifying and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode."

    
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 07:21 IST