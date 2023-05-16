Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi To Hand Over 71,000 Job Appointment Letters Today

In a major boost to employment creation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 job appointment letters to Indian youth on Tuesday.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held at 45 locations across the country, an official statement said, adding the recruitments are taking place across central government departments, state governments, and UTs supporting this initiative

The Prime Minister, who will address the ‘Rozgar Mela’ virtually, has so far distributed appointment letters to 2.9 lakh persons for appointment in various state, and central government services.

The new recruits, who will be handed over the appointment letter on Tuesday will join various posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub-divisional officer and tax assistants among others.

Prime Minister Modi, whose government often faces sharp criticism for unemployment, launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ exercise in October last year to recruit 10 lakh people. He had asked all ministries and departments for identifying and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode."