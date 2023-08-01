Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: What Drove RPF Constable to Shoot Dead His Senior, 3 Passengers?

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh was remanded on Tuesday by a Mumbai Court to the custody of the Government Railway Police till August 7 for shooting dead his senior official and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train.

Singh used an automatic weapon AKM, which is a modified version of the AK-47, to shoot dead his senior - Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers in the B5 coach of the train after 5 AM on Monday. The accused fired at three places on the train - B5, where two victims were shot dead, the pantry, where one person died, and S6, where one person died. He allegedly fired around 12 rounds during his shooting spree.

The alarm chain on the train was pulled at 5:59 AM. As the train came to a halt near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network), Singh jumped down on the railway tracks with his weapon and started running. He was shortly arrested by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF after a chase and his weapon was seized.

A case was registered under sections 302, Arms Act and Railway Police Act.

Shooter Chetan Singh Was ‘Not Feeling Well’

Amay Ghanshyaam Acharya, a 25-year-old RPF constable who is the complainant in the case, in his FIR said that Singh tried to strangulate him before going on the firing spree, officials said.

According to the FIR, Singh claimed he was “not feeling well," so ASI Meena advised him to rest and take medicines once the train arrived in Mumbai. Acharya stated that constable Singh initially went to rest, but after 15 minutes, he abruptly woke up and began demanding his rifle. When Acharya refused to hand over the weapon, Singh attempted to strangulate him and eventually succeeded in taking the rifle. In a fit of anger, he left the spot.

After the incident, Acharya immediately went to the pantry car and narrated the incident to his seniors. Later, he learned that ASI Meena had been injured in the firing, according to a GRP official.

Feeling threatened by Singh, Acharya decided to hide in a sleeper coach. Meanwhile, the assailant disembarked from the train and began walking along the tracks between Meera Road and Dahisar stations. Acharya, taking quick action, warned the passengers to close their windows and observed Singh firing indiscriminately on the train, as mentioned in the FIR, according to the official’s statement.

After 15 minutes, when the train resumed its journey towards Mumbai, Acharya discovered four bodies, including that of ASI Meena. Upon reaching Borivali station, all the bodies were brought out and placed on the platform.

The passenger victims included Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar and Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, while the third victim was yet to be identified.

Chetan’s ‘Mental Harassment’ Complaint

As per the preliminary probe, the accused had filed a complaint for mental harassment and was upset. A resident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Chetan Singh was earlier posted in Gujarat.

Confirming the incident, the Railway Protection Force stated that four deaths, including that of the ASI, were reported, and the accused was arrested. “He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn’t feeling well and lost his calm…There was no argument,’ said Western Railway Police Commissioner.

High-level Panel to Probe Case

The Railway Board has constituted a five-member committee to conduct a “comprehensive inquiry" of the incident, comprising the principal chief security commissioners of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, the principal chief commercial manager of the North Western Railway, the principal chief medical director of the North Central Railway, and the principal chief personnel officer of the West Central Railway. The panel has been tasked with submitting its report on the train firing incident to the Railway Board within the next three months.

In response to the incident, an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the passengers who lost their lives.

Additionally, the family of ASI Tikaram Meena will receive their entitled dues as per the service rules, according to a statement issued by the Western Railway.

(With inputs from PTI)