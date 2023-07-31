Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Accused Complained of 'Mental Harassment', Used Modified AK-47 | 10 Points

In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead his duty in-charge partner assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train.
The incident took place between Dahisar and Mira Road stations inside the B5 coach of Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express.
“In an unfortunate incident in Train, No 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express escorting staff constable Chetan Kumar shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint," the Western Railways said in a statement.
“It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at. Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after pulling the alarm chain. But, was arrested by RPF along with the weapon," the statement added.
Here are the latest updates in Jaipur-Mumbai Train firing case in 10 points.
- RPF constable identified as Chetan Kumar used AKM, which is the modified version of AK 47, to shoot dead his partner-in-charge Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers.
- Accused Chetan, who is posted at Mumbai Central RPF, fired approximately 12 rounds.
- According to RPF sources, one senior officer and three to four cops are always posted on express trains for escorting.
- On Sunday, accused Chetan fired at 3 places on the train - B5 where 2 victims were shot dead, the pantry where one person died and S6 where one person died.
- Accused Chetan boarded Jaipur Mumbai Central Superfast Express from Surat railway station at 2:50 AM on Monday.
- Along with Chetan, two other constables and ASI Tikaram were also deployed in Jaipur Mumbai Central Superfast Express.
- According to sources, Chetan started firing as the train passed from Palghar railway station after which he was trying to escape but was nabbed by cops at the station.
- The train was later taken to Borivali railway station, where bodies were sent to a nearby Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem.
- As per the preliminary probe, the accused Chetan filed a complaint for mental harassment and was upset. Western Railway Police Commissioner said, “He wasn’t feeling well and lost his calm…There was no argument."
- Accused Chetan hails from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier his posting was in Gujarat.