Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Accused Complained of 'Mental Harassment', Used Modified AK-47 | 10 Points

In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead his duty in-charge partner assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train.

The incident took place between Dahisar and Mira Road stations inside the B5 coach of Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express.

“In an unfortunate incident in Train, No 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express escorting staff constable Chetan Kumar shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint," the Western Railways said in a statement.

“It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at. Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after pulling the alarm chain. But, was arrested by RPF along with the weapon," the statement added.

Here are the latest updates in Jaipur-Mumbai Train firing case in 10 points.