RPF Jawan, Locals Save Woman Who Slipped While Boarding Moving Train at Chennai Station

A Railways Protection Force jawan and some locals acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who had slipped and fell into the gap between a moving train and the platform at Chennai Central railway station. A video of the incident, that took place on Thursday, has gone viral on social media as the netizens praised the RPF jawan and locals for their timely action that saved the passenger’s life.

The woman, identified as Karunya, was at the station to board a train to Kerala with her friends. While boarding a coach of the train, she slipped and fell into the gap. The train soon started moving and picked up speed thereby dragging her for short distance before coming to a stop. Her friends tried to pull her out as the train dragged Karunya along.

Soon, the RPF jawaan and some locals quickly alerted the train driver and rescued the woman, who was later taken to a nearby hospital as she sustained minor injuries.

Such incidents at the railway platforms often come to the fore where passengers lose balance while boarding or deboarding a moving train. On several occasions, railways officials have appealed the people to avoid the same as it may lead to a major accident.

On July 30, a similar incident was reported at Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat where a RPF inspector, identified as Kripal Singh, put his life at stake to save a passenger who fell from the train. As per the reports, the woman was walking toward the train looking for her compartment but slips down as she tried to board one of the coaches. She got stuck between the moving train and the platform and was dragged as she continues to hold the train door.

Singh saw her being dragged and ran towards her. He soon grabbed the woman and pulled her away from the moving train.