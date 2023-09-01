RPF Personnel Thrashed After Confronting Man Urinating on Station Premises; 1 Held

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for thrashing a Railway Protection Force personnel after the latter objected to him urinating on a railway station premises in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Around 1.15 am on Thursday, an RPF jawan spotted the man, later identified as Chand Badsha Ajij Khan, relieving himself near the booking office at Nalasopara railway station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the official said.

When the uniformed personnel asked Khan not to dirty the station premises, the accused abused and thrashed him, the official.

The Vasai Government Railway Police later arrested Khan. A case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).