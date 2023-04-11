CHANGE LANGUAGE
RSS Calls as Fake a Letter Circulating on Social Media Exhorting Hindus to Entrap Muslim Girls
1-MIN READ

RSS Calls as Fake a Letter Circulating on Social Media Exhorting Hindus to Entrap Muslim Girls

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 18:43 IST

New Delhi, India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo/ANI)

The two-page letter written on a purported letterhead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, is marked to the Bajrang Dal and Hindu Sena among others

The RSS on Tuesday termed “completely fake" a purported letter written in its name exhorting Hindus to entrap Muslim girls and bring them back to the Sanatan religion.

The purported letter has been circulating on social media.

“This letter in the name of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, circulating on social media, is completely fake," head of media relations of the RSS Sunil Ambekar clarified in a tweet.

He also posted the letter marking it as “FAKE".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 11, 2023, 18:43 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 18:43 IST