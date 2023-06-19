CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » RTI Activist in Telangana Found Dead in Quarry Lake, Three Arrested for Alleged Contract Killing
RTI Activist in Telangana Found Dead in Quarry Lake, Three Arrested for Alleged Contract Killing

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 18:23 IST

Hyderabad, India

Police apprehended Anjaiah and two supari killers on Sunday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The murder of 70-year-old Nalla Ramakrishnaiah came to light on Sunday when his body was found in a water-filled quarry in Jangaon district, three days after he went missing

Three persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and RTI activist over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The murder of 70-year-old Nalla Ramakrishnaiah came to light on Sunday when his body was found in a water-filled quarry in Jangaon district, three days after he went missing, they said adding that his son had earlier filed a missing complaint.

G Anjaiah, the prime accused, who had a dispute with Ramakrishnaiah, nursed a grudge against him for complaining against him to government officials over a land issue, police said. He allegedly hired a supari (contract killing) gang to eliminate him, a police official said.

The gang members allegedly kidnapped Ramakrishnaiah on June 15 at Pochannapeta. They “strangled" him to death and dumped the body in a quarry pond, police said.

Police apprehended Anjaiah and two supari killers on Sunday and efforts are on to nab other absconding accused, based on interrogations.

Ramakrishnaiah had filed RTI applications, and civil suits in the court and had also approached the Human Rights Commission against Anjaiah for cancellation of pattas pertaining to a government-assigned land in Pochannapet village which he had allegedly occupied.

This had led to a personal enmity between them and Anjaiah hired a supari gang to kill the former MPDO, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
