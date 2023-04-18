'Running Out Of Water and...': K'taka Tribals in Sudan Wonder If They'll Ever Reach Home

Imagine living without food and water in a conflict-struck country with no idea whether you will ever be able to make it back home. This nightmare is now the reality of 31 tribals from Karnataka stuck in Sudan where the rising hostility between the military and paramilitary forces of the government has left several migrants stranded.

Talking to the Indian Express, the migrants said that they could not step off the house for the last four-five days and are running out of food and water.

We are trapped inside a rented house with no access to food and drinking water facilities. Gunfire and shelling can be heard in the background. Nobody is responding to our problem and we are not sure how we will return to India,” The Indian Express quoted S Prabhu, a resident of Karnataka as saying.

Describing their ordeal, Parbhu, who went to Sudan with his family to sell Ayurvedic products, informed them that they had no food for three days and that the water tank in the building they are living in will soon run dry.

“We have not taken a bath or used water for any other purpose than to drink. A wall of one of the houses in the complex has been hit during the crossfire,” he told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Sudan has issued an advisory for Indians stranded in the zone. “Advisory number 2 to all Indian Nationals in Sudan as of 16th of April 2023: Dear Indian Nationals in Sudan, Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue to stay where they are and not venture outside,’’ the embassy tweeted.

#Sudan: Stranded Indians asking to come homeThose stranded in warzone place are Indians, they will be brought back by the Govt of India: @sprakaashbjp says region not key. "He's an outdated politician", KPCC's @Sanket_Yenagi rebuts, fights for the State's duty (@toyasingh) pic.twitter.com/O93AajKNFu — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 18, 2023

The Indian authorities are reportedly working on a plan to get the stranded citizens out of Sudan.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the Central govt, MEA and Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and ensure the safe return of 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe.

