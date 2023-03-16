CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rural Women, Youth to be Skilled in Ayurveda Courses for Jobs at Wellness Centres in Ayush-MoRD Initiative
1-MIN READ

Rural Women, Youth to be Skilled in Ayurveda Courses for Jobs at Wellness Centres in Ayush-MoRD Initiative

Reported By: Vatsala Shrangi

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 21:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The ministry of rural development and Ayush ministry signed a pact on Thursday, under which 25,000 women and youth will undergo training in ayurveda courses. (Image: @Ministry of Ayush/Twitter)

The ministry of rural development and Ayush ministry signed a pact on Thursday, under which 25,000 women and youth will undergo training in ayurveda courses. (Image: @Ministry of Ayush/Twitter)

The initiative under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana intends to create employability via training in courses for panchakarma technician, assistant, ayurveda masseur, Kshara karma technician and cupping therapy assistant

Women and youth from rural pockets across India will be skilled in ayurveda courses and placed in jobs at different wellness centres, under the central government’s flagship Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

According to officials, the ministry of rural development (MoRD) is collaborating with the Ayush ministry for developing skilled personnel for Ayush (department of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy) sub-sectors. The two ministries signed a pact on Thursday, under which 25,000 women and youth will undergo training.

“We will be skilling around 25,000 people, with women and youth as our priority. Women from self-help groups will be identified for the training courses. Training for each person will be at a cost of Rs 1 lakh by the ministry. The idea is to create employability and give 100% placements to them,” said Dr Tanuja Nesari, director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

Dr Nesari said the demand for Ayush wellness centres had gone up over the years, which has allowed the service sector to expand. This is where skilled personnel will be employed, she added.

RELATED NEWS

“We aim to train a lakh people over a period of five years and around 32,000 in a three-year duration,” a senior official said.

The scheme intended to create employability for youth and women by training them in four courses, including panchakarma technician, assistant, ayurveda masseur, Kshara karma technician and cupping therapy assistant, officials said.

The ministry will identify candidates through panchayati raj institutions, as the scheme covers people below poverty line (BPL) and those eligible as beneficiaries under Antyodaya Yojana. Ayush will be the nodal ministry for the collaboration. As part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), DDU-GKY aims to transform rural poor youth into economically independent and globally relevant workforce.

“The MoU has been signed to create synergy and convergence between the ministry of Ayush and MoRD, towards the larger goal of community development and poverty alleviation in rural areas,” a senior official said.

