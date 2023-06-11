CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japanese Envoy's Spicy Street Food Challenge in Pune With Wife Catches PM Modi's Attention

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 13:02 IST

Pune, India

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki's posted a tweet on enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by @HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki's posted a tweet on enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by @HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki shared a post on Twitter of him enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune. Suzuki tweeted a video montage of them enjoying culinary delights in Pune such as 'vada pav', with his wife opting for spicy food and the envoy for less spicy

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki’s culinary ‘contest’ with his wife involving Indian street food caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention on Sunday with him asking the Japan envoy to keep more of his food videos coming.

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki shared a post on Twitter of him enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune. Suzuki tweeted a video montage of them enjoying culinary delights in Pune such as ‘vada pav’, with his wife opting for spicy food and the envoy for less spicy.

“My wife beat me!," read Suzuki’s tweet with a chilli emoji.

Responding to this, PM Modi tweeted, “This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador."

Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!" PM Modi’s tweet read.

In another such tweet on Friday, Suzuki had shared visuals of him and his wife enjoying Maharashtra’s famous Vada Pav. I love street food of India…but thoda teekha kam please" read Suzuki’s tweet.

