Japanese Envoy's Spicy Street Food Challenge in Pune With Wife Catches PM Modi's Attention

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki’s culinary ‘contest’ with his wife involving Indian street food caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention on Sunday with him asking the Japan envoy to keep more of his food videos coming.

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki shared a post on Twitter of him enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune. Suzuki tweeted a video montage of them enjoying culinary delights in Pune such as ‘vada pav’, with his wife opting for spicy food and the envoy for less spicy.

“My wife beat me!," read Suzuki’s tweet with a chilli emoji.

Responding to this, PM Modi tweeted, “This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador."

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

In another such tweet on Friday, Suzuki had shared visuals of him and his wife enjoying Maharashtra’s famous Vada Pav. I love street food of India…but thoda teekha kam please" read Suzuki’s tweet.