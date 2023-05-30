CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderWrestlers' ProtestNew Parliament BuildingIPL 2023 FinalIMD Rain Forecast
Home » India » Sachin Tendulkar to be Named as Smile Ambassador for Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan
1-MIN READ

Sachin Tendulkar to be Named as Smile Ambassador for Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 00:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar smiles during a practice session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore 06 September 2006. (Image: AFP File)

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar smiles during a practice session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore 06 September 2006. (Image: AFP File)

Swaachh Mukh Abhiyaan is a national campaign by Indian Dental Association (IDA) to improve oral health

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is said to be named the “Smile Ambassador" for Maharashtra’s Swachh Mukh Abhiyan, (SMA) a mission that aims to promote oral hygiene.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the time of signing the MoU with the cricket legend.

Swaachh Mukh Abhiyaan (Clean Mouth Mission), abbreviated as SMA, is a national campaign by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to improve oral health and hygiene and educate Indians about the importance of good oral hygiene.

SMA aims to raise awareness about important health issues with the ultimate aim to improve national oral health and make a positive difference.

Brushing teeth, rinsing mouth, eating a healthy diet, avoiding cigarettes and visiting the dentist at least twice a year, are among the five key messages that this mission aims to promote.

IDA’s vision of “leading India to optimal oral health” paves the way for a new model of oral health care, led by dentists in collaboration with a wider range of stakeholders from all sectors of society.

The dental mission recognizes the critical importance of establishing innovative and strategic public-private partnerships in order to realize the same.

top videos

    “We envision a future where everyone enjoys good oral health and consequently general health that contributes to leading a healthy, satisfying life," according to the SMA website.

    It adds that the mission is to change lives by preventing and controlling oral diseases and conditions by increasing oral health literacy and advocating for policies that promote healthy oral behaviors, especially among the deprived section of society.

    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. oral hygiene
    2. sachin tendulkar
    first published:May 30, 2023, 00:27 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 00:34 IST