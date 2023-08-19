Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Why is Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated as Harmony Day?

SADBHAVANA DIWAS 2023: The birth anniversary of India’s sixth Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas on August 20. “Sadbhavana" in English means goodwill. Also known as Harmony Day, this day aims at encouraging peace, national integration and communal harmony among all religions. To mark the occasion, several cultural events and tournaments are held across the country. People also work together and take a pledge to establish peace and harmony around them.

Sadbhavana Diwas Pledge

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”

Sadbhavana Diwas: History

Sadbhavana Diwas was first marked in 1992, almost a year after Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur.

Rajiv Gandhi’s modern viewpoint was reflected in his contributions to the nation’s progress. He proposed a National Policy on Education in 1986 to modernise and expand higher education in India. Rajiv Gandhi also established a central government-based institution, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the same year to develop the rural part of society by providing free residential education from Class 6th to Class 12th.

Following this, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) was founded in 1986 as a result of Rajiv Gandhi’s efforts. He also established Public Call Offices (PCOs) to extend telephone service to remote areas.

Sadbhavana Diwas: Significance

The primary aim is to foster a sense of national unity and promote positive interactions among various faiths and cultures. This day is important as it promotes peaceful coexistence among individuals and urges them to steer clear of violence. The objective of Sadbhavana Diwas is to instil social peace, solidarity, fraternity, and love in society as a whole.

Sadbhavana Diwas: Interesting Facts About Rajiv Gandhi