Sadhguru Consecrates First Linga Bhairavi Temple in Nepal, To Celebrate 'Devi Utsav' Tomorrow

The long-awaited dream of thousands of devotees in Nepal turned into reality as Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru consecrated the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple on Tuesday, March 7 in Kathmandu. With this, Nepal became the first country outside India to house the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple.

Sadhguru consecrated Linga Bhairavi through prana pratishtha, a rare mystical process that uses life energies to transform mere stone into a deity, as per a release. The energy of Linga Bhairavi strengthens the three basic chakras in the human system, thus stabilizing one’s body, mind, and energy system, it said.

The temple in Nepal will be open for devotees everyday from 6:30 am to 1:20 pm and 4:20 pm to 8:20 pm. Devi Abhisekham, a set of eleven auspicious offerings with aarti, will be performed thrice a day, at 7:40 am, 12:40 pm and 7:40 pm.

Speaking about Linga Bhairavi Devi, Sadhguru said, “those who earn the Grace of Bhairavi neither have to live in concern or fear of life or death, of poverty, or of failure. All that human beings consider as wellbeing will be theirs, if only they earn the Grace of Bhairavi.”

The first Linga Bhairavi temple was consecrated at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, India in 2010. Since then, Linga Bhairavi temples have come up in New Delhi, Gobi, and Salem in India. The temple shrines are managed by women. While both men and women come for visits, only women tend to the sanctum sanctorum and the Devi. Called Bhairagini Maas, these women come from different castes, religions, and different parts of the world.

To mark the occasion, a ‘Devi Utsav’ will be celebrated on Thursday, March 9 at Tundikhel, Kantipath in Kathmandu from 7 - 9:30 pm. Program festivities include dance, music, and devotion. Sadhguru will also conduct a special satsang exploring the different aspects of the Devi along with taking the participants through a powerful guided meditation.

Participants of ‘Devi Utsav’ will receive consecrated Devi offerings including a Devi Abhaya Sutra, a sacred thread supportive in warding off fear and fulfilling ambitions, and a special photo of the Devi.

Live translation will be available in Nepali and anyone over 8 years of age can attend. Registration for the program is available here.

